Music of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen

Kwesi Clichy releases 'Saa No' official video featuring ft. Amerado

Kwesi Clichy and rapper Amerado Kwesi Clichy and rapper Amerado

Talented singer Kwesi Clichy is back again with a new music video titled Saa No which features rapper Amerado.

He jumps on a drill beat to produce a party song for the street.

Video credit goes to director Kojo Myles. Saa No is off the Thorns & Roses Ep, which happens to be Clichy’s first bodywork.

The six-track EP has songs like Tomato, Me and You, Mood, Another Man featuring Kudjoe Daze and Inside You with Fameye, which was released last year.

