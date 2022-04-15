Kwesi Clichy releases 'Saa No' official video featuring ft. Amerado

Music of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen

Talented singer Kwesi Clichy is back again with a new music video titled Saa No which features rapper Amerado.



He jumps on a drill beat to produce a party song for the street.



Video credit goes to director Kojo Myles. Saa No is off the Thorns & Roses Ep, which happens to be Clichy’s first bodywork.



The six-track EP has songs like Tomato, Me and You, Mood, Another Man featuring Kudjoe Daze and Inside You with Fameye, which was released last year.



