Kwesi Arthur shares reason for the delay of ‘Son of Jacob’

Entertainment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanian Rapper Kwesi Arthur, has finally talked about the delay for the long-awaited maiden album, ‘Son of Jacob’.



In an exclusive interview with Y107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel on the “Drye of Your Lyfe” show, the award-winning artiste, indicated that the delay was due to the thorough process involved in the creation of the project. He noted that the prolonged release was due to the distractions associated with the covid pandemic.



He said, “It’s just a lot of back and forth. You know difficult it is when you’re about to release your music and there are lots of people involved. You have to take some of the songs out, get people to understand and accept, people changing their verses among others. We were even distracted by the covid”



Kwesi Arthur further reaffirmed his faith in God as he believes that events happen in God’s own time. He revealed that an earlier release would have not included some recently recorded songs on the album.



“But then I feel like everything that happened was for a purpose. I feel like it was part of a grand plan to make this project how it is now. If all these didn’t come in, things wouldn’t have been like it is now. If I had dropped this song on 2019 or 2020, we wouldn’t have had silver spoon, or even ‘Toxic’. I recorded Toxic this year so all these contributed to the long wait,” he added.



Kwesi Arthur released his much-anticipated premiere album on Friday, April 22 after a satisfying listening party session on the eve of the released date. The record has been in the works for almost four years as indicated by the rapper until he took to social media to announce the release earlier this month as Ghanaians waited eagerly and grew impatient.



The 15-track album features A-list artistes from the United Kingdom and Africa including M. Huncho, Adekunle Gold, NSG, and Bigg Homie Flee among other acts. The list contained already-released singles ‘Baajo’ ft. Joeboy, ‘Winning’ ft. Vic Mensa and ‘Celebrate’ ft. Teni. The album after its release is making waves across the major streaming platforms.