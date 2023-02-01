Kweku Phocus releases first single of 2023 titled ‘Eye Clear’

Music of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Budding Ghanaian artiste Scott Kweku Arku Amoah, who goes by the stage, Kweku Phocus is out with his first official single of 2023 titled ‘Eye Clear’.



The Afro-Pop song, ‘Eye Clear’ is produced by Dr. Raybeats. ‘Eye Clear’ talks about being too sensitive to petty things that can get you into trouble and self-distractions.



This song features fellow up-and-coming artiste Kweku Winna. As a first single in 2023, Kweku Phocus has set his eye on making a grand entry into the new year hence, the quality production with top-notch vocal delivery.



The Kasoa-born and bred talented musician is poised to change the negative narration about his community with good music and an inspiring brand.



Kweku Phocus is a promising young artiste who is not boxed with a particular genre. Kweku is very versatile as he can deliver on any music instrumental and of any genre. He is not just vocally gifted but also a great player of some musical instruments. He effortlessly plays the saxophone and the piano.



Listen to ‘Eye Clear’ below:



