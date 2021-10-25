Kweku Darlington poised to make an impact in the music industry

Entertainment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: GNA

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste Kweku Darlington is optimistic about making a positive impact in the music industry considering his gradual rise in the music ranks.



The 'Sika Aba Fie' hit-maker has been one of the breakout stars in the music industry considering his unique style of fusing Highlife rhythm with drill music.



His recent single "Sika Kankan" is a testament to his unique musical prowess having topped music charts and continue to make waves across the country with the highly anticipated music video set to be released come Friday, October 29, 2021.



According to Kweku Darlington, he was not perturbed about people who want to take his shine but remained focused on building a strong music career.



“I write, produce, sing and rap. I stayed underground for six years learning this craft. No shortcuts! Now that I am ready for the game, no man can quench the fire," he wrote on his Instagram page.



Kweku Darlington’s “Sika Kankan” was recently adjudged the number one song for the week on the music streaming platform, Boomplay.



The sensational rapper has also featured on Tim Westwood's show in the United Kingdom with his lyrical vibes on the show set to be released in coming days.



