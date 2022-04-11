Kweku Darlington launches foundation to support children

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian singer and music producer, Kweku Darlington says his recently launched foundation "Darlington For Kids" will help less-privileged children in society, thus, guiding them to realize their dreams.



He made this pronouncement during a "VGMA in Schools Initiative" tour at the Labone Senior School, aimed at bridging the gap between the music industry and academia, thus, offering students opportunities to dialogue with professionals.



The sensational rapper engaged the students with thought-provoking ideas, telling them not to give up on their dreams regardless of the difficult circumstances they may find themselves in.



According to the "Sika Aba Fie" hitmaker, giving back to society was something he had always dreamed of, and was elated to engage and inspire the younger ones.



"This initiative falls in line with my recently launched foundation where I seek to give back to society. I have planned a series of tours where I would be reaching out to young people in homes, streets, schools and everywhere.



"The objective is to impact their lives, something I have always wanted to do and those close to me know how obsessed I am with kids," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the programme.



Kweku Darlington has had a sparkling start to his music career which earned nominations as one of the Best New Artiste of the Year at both 3Music Awards and the VGMAs.