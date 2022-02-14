Kweku Darlington grabs six nominations for 2022 3Music Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian rapper Kweku Darlington has bagged six nominations at the fifth edition of the 3Music Awards.



The music prodigy was nominated among the Breakthrough Act of the Year alongside Kwame Yogot, Mona4Real, Malcom Nuna, Nanky, Black Sherif, Abochi, Nanky and Scottevanszb.



Kweku Darlington also received nomination for the Best Hiplife/Hiphop Act of the Year, which has the likes Sarkodie, Amerado, Black Sherif, D Black, Kofi Jamar and Medikal nominated in that category.



He also grabbed nomination for the Best Hiplife Song of the Year with his "Sika Kankan" single which made massive waves under the year of review.



His "Sika Aba Fie" hit single featuring Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick was nominated for the Best Collaboration Song of the Year.



Kweku Darlington in an interview after his latest milestone couldn't hide his joy with the nominations, he had received having appreciated his fans for the support.



"I am first of all grateful to the Almighty God for bringing this far and to all my fans who have supported immensely.



"I want to dedicate these nominations to them and hopefully I can grab a few of these awards," he said.



Other nominations include the Song of the Year and the Hiphop Song of the Year.



Darlington had already grabbed one major award this year after his "Sika Aba Fie" single won the Most Popular Song of the Year at the second edition of the Ashanti Region Music Awards.