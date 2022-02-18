Kwaw Kese subtly shades Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Kwaw Kese says seeking attention a sign of despair



Shatta Wale kisses his bodyguard



Sam George comments on Shatta’s kiss brouhaha



Kwaw Kese has shared a post that subtly shaded Shatta Wale for kissing one of his old friends, Shatta Kumoji, who doubles as his bodyguard.



According to a Twitter post shared by the rapper on January 17, 2022, he said doing the most for attention is an indication of desperation.



“Doing every possible thing for attention is a sign of despair,” he tweeted.



These comments come right after a video making rounds on social media of Shatta Wale landing a kiss on his bodyguard's lips after gifting him a diamond necklace went viral.



One person who raised eyebrows over the kiss is the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, believing that the popular singer might have been under the influence of some "wrong leaves" as it is quite unusual to see two men kissing.



"E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I'm not hanastand," the MP who is anti-LGBTQ+ campaigner tweeted.



