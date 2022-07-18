Kwaw Kese's Twitter rant about Burna Boy is his personal opinion - Black Sherif

Black Sherif, a multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, has replied Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese's recent rant on Twitter about Burna Boy's performance of the remix of 'Second Sermon' alone without the originator.



In a one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Black Sherif said the views of Kwaw Kese on social media could only be his personal opinion on that issue.



"Kwaw Kese didn't tell me that Burna Boy has disappointed me, he said it on his Twitter handle, and that's what he thinks, but it's not true that Burna Boy has disappointed me," he said.



He added on Cape Coast's Kastle FM, "Anyone who said that Burna Boy had disappointed me because he didn't take me along for his shows was only expressing their opinions because Twitter is about sharing your opinion.



"Personally, I don't see it like that because I also have my plans, so if our days don't tally, you can't just stop what you are doing, but I know that when I get on the road, we will surely link up for shows," he told the host sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



Black Sherif and Burna Boy performed in the UK at a recent concert held by the African Giant singer, which was an album listening event organized for Burna Boy's newly released album titled 'Love, Damini'.





Burna promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s on tour performing Blacko songs without him. @burnaboy you lied ???