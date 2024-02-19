Kwaw Kese praises Stonebwoy, jabs 'a Dancehall artiste'

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Ghanaian singer, Emmanuel Botchway, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, has showered praises on Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy for his exploits in the music industry.



According to him, Stonebwoy, together with artistes like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Kwesi Arthur and others are those who are currently talked about in the music industry, unlike others who claim to be the best.



He said that some artistes in Ghana are fond of producing senseless songs with explicit lyrics that make them irrelevant in the industry, adding that others are working assiduously to come out with good songs.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaw Kese threw a subtle jab at other Dancehall artistes who are fond of releasing explicit songs.



“Now we talk about Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Kuami Eugene and others; not you guys because you are no longer relevant in the industry. Those senseless songs with explicit lyrics, do you think would have taken you far? They are archaic.



"Stonebwoy is doing big things internationally and locally. If you claim you are a Dancehall artiste and you are underperforming, then, you are nobody,” he said.



Although Kwaw Kese did not mention any names, some have said his comment is targeted at a Dancehall artiste he is in a feud with.



