Kwaw Kese laments paying water bills when he hasn't had water for months

Kwaw Kese expresses dissatisfaction paying water bills



Social media users react to Kwaw Kese’s post



Joey B shares ordeal with Ghana Water Company



Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Botchway, who is widely known as Kwaw Kese, has complained about paying water bills although he hasn't had water in his house for months.



The award-winning artiste shared his ordeal on microblogging site, Twitter, adding that he is marveled at the increase in his bills anytime he receives them.



“I haven’t had water in my house since December but Ghana Water still bringing bills and it’s always going up. Wondering how they calculate it. Who else got the same problem?” he said on March 2, 2022.



The rapper's post sparked various reactions from social media users after he shared his grievance.



On top of the list was famous rapper, Joey B who said:



“Lol boss your own good. I haven't had water for over a year. East Legon you for buying water 120ghc at least every week.”



Another user tweeted “I'm also at Adjriganor, and I buy water 70gh every week” while another added “Same problem in Kukurantumi. fortunately, my uncle is the presiding pastor for the manager’s church, so, as u know?”



“GWCL does not charge you when you haven’t consumed anything. Unless you’re on estimated billing. That way even without using water you’re still given the same amount of bill every month. Where there’s a working meter installed, you’ll receive your bills alright but the..." a user advised.



