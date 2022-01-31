Kwaw Kese insults the fanbase of a 'certain' Ghanaian artiste

Kwaw Kese throws jabs at a Ghanaian artiste



Kwaw Kese dragged on Twitter by SM fans



Fans of Kwaw Kese comes to his rescue in new post



Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, aka 'Abodam,' has noted that any fan who insults and attack another musician who has a beef with their favourite, all in the name of loyalty is unwise.



The rapper who tagged these loyalists as 'fools' did not mince words in his recent tweet that has attracted mixed reaction from tweeps who claim his post is a subtle jab to dancehall musician Shatta Wale based on their banter on social media.



Kwaw Kese's tweet read: "If you want to see the real attitude of some musicians, check their fans The way some fool eh, eiii."



To wit, the attitude of a singer's fanbase is a true reflection of the brand of that particular artiste.



According to Kwaw, it is rare to have fans of a respected musician, attacking and using derogatory words against other musicians on social media.



But reacting to the post, Takoradi Sark like many others who have commented under the rapper's post wrote that Kwaw Kese was taking a swipe at Shatta Wale.



He wrote: "If you want to talk to SM fans, talk them directly, don't pass through the corners."



Also, another user on Twitter, Whyte Collegi, wondered why fans of Shatta Wale known as the Shatta Movement felt attacked even without a direct reference to their 'king'.



He wrote: "@kwawkese hasn’t mentioned any name but some people have taken it as if it’s them he’s referring to. I’m shocked."



Check out the tweet below:





If you want to see the real attitude of some musicians, check their fans



The way some fool eh , eiii ????????????????