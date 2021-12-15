Kwaw Kese flaunts wife on her birthday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, popularly known as Kwaw Kese has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Doris Nana Pokuah Kyei Baffour.



In a post shared on his social media pages, the Abodam hitmaker described his wife as the CEO of his career.



The musician's wife turned a year older yesterday, December 14, 2021.



In his tweet, he said “Today is my wife’s birthday”, while on Instagram he captioned his post “A queen was born today. Help me celebrate and wish my CEO & my wife a glorious birthday. Live long odo yewu”,



The couple celebrated their 5th anniversary in marriage in April 2021.



They are blessed with 3 beautiful children.



