Kwaw Kese calls for Shatta Wale, Bulldog's arrest over Fennec Okyere's murder

Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Kwaw Kese has made a public call to the Ghana Police Service for the arrest of his colleague; Shatta Wale and his former manager; Bulldog, after the latter suggested Bulldog was involved in the death of a man he named Fenick.



Following Shatta's Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Kwaw has pleaded with authorities to, as a matter of urgency, pick up the two for questioning over the 2014 unsolved murder of Fennec Okyere, his late manager whose life was cut short by some unknown men who gunned him down at his residence.



"@ghpoliceservice Pls help us get justice on my Managers murder. I believe @shattawalenima and @bullhaus know something we need to know. Pls let’s delve into this," read Kwaw's Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb on November 2.



Shatta Wale's allegations against Bulldog come in the wake of their banter on social media that has witnessed both parties calling each other out.



On November 2, Shatta Wale who once worked with Bulldog said in a Facebook post that the artiste manager planned the death of one 'Fenick'.



"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how you planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!" read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Kwaw Kese has for years, sought justice over the unsolved murder case. He has opened up about how the demise of Fennec cost him his career.



Earlier this year, the rapper commemorated the death anniversary of his beloved Fennec in a post that read: "Dear Fennec I’ve been through a lot since the devil took you away. All the people we did good for, are paying me back with hatred. It’s been 8 years. Pls don’t let our enemies feel victorious, the day we’ll get to know your killers is the day my heart will rejoice. I love you forever. Your brother Kwaw."



Fennec Okyere, the late manager of rapper Kwaw Kese was brutally murdered on Thursday, March 13, 2014. He was 31 years old.



