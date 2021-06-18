Kwame Yogot stole my ‘Biibi Besi’ song – Evangelist claims

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

After several months of the ‘Biibi Besi’ song by Kwame Yogot which featured one of Ghana’s most vibrant artistes Kuami Eugene, Kumasi-based Gospel musician Michael Antwi, who also doubles as an evangelist and radio personality, is claiming ownership.



Speaking to Akoma FM’s Tony Best on Kwantenpon Drive, Evangelist Michael Antwi, who is popularly known as Condemn, said he released the song in 2020 but realized it had been copyrighted by Kwame Yogot.



“I released my Biibi Besi in September 2020 and Kwame Yogot’s release was just February 2021 and that’s a clear indication that he copied mine. The Biibi Besi runs through my song and if anyone uses that in another song, it means that my rights to the song have been infringed upon, and if proper negotiations between myself and Kwame Yogot’s management are not met, I will have no choice but to take him and his management to the appropriate quarters because I have registered the song under Copyright,” the man of God said.



Meanwhile, when Kwame Yogot was contacted on phone to react to whether or not he has ever heard of Evangelist Antwi’s Biibi Besi song, the rapper said he has no idea who he is and that once the Evangelist claims to be a man of God, he should ask God if his song had been released before his.



He dropped the phone afterward and all attempts to get him back on the line proved futile.



According to Condemn, even though he cannot claim ownership of the coinage of the term 'Biibi Besi', he was the first to have put it on a rhythm hence his intellectual property.