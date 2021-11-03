Kwame Yogot shares the inspiration behind his name

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian fast-rising rapper, Kenneth Kyeremateng, popularly known as Kwame Yogot, has revealed how he came by his stage name and why he decided to stick to it.



Discussing the origin of the name, he stated that the name simply means, ‘Kwame you got talent’ and was given to him by a white lady his uncle once dated.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he explained that “The lady was dating my uncle and although she did not understand our local language, every time she heard me rap she will always tell me, Kwame you got talent so knowing I indeed had talent like she was saying, I decided to abbreviate the ‘you got talent’ to ‘Yogot’ and make it my stage name”.



According to him, he decided to go ahead with the name because he believes the name suits him and the kind of music he does, and he is also of the view that “When God gives you talent, he expects you to learn more in addition to what he has already given you”.



He also mentioned that the name an artiste carries is important and also plays a huge role in how successful the career turns out and, “because this name is unique and catchy it makes me stand out amongst other rappers”.



Kwame Yogot emphasized that artistes should always bear in mind that they are not the only ones existing as there are others out there who might be better than them, so it is important to stay unique in terms of their stage name, performance, appearance and everything that concerns them in order to be preferred amongst the others and, “this is what I am aiming for” he said.