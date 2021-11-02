Kwame Yogot reveals the genesis of hit song ‘Biibi Besi’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Ghanaian emerging Hiplife artiste, Kwame Yogot has disclosed how his hit song ‘Biibi Besi’, featuring award-winning High life singer, Kuami Eugene came about.



According to him, after he got signed by his record label ‘Sky entertainment’ last year, he was asked by Andy Dosty, a member of his team, which artiste he wished to work with. This was after he released his first single with Yaa Pono titled, ‘Bitter Sweet’.



“He advised that I get a backup song so I told him I wanted to do something with Kuami Eugene. My record label got in touch with his, and they later agreed and got in contact with us immediately. We finalized everything quickly,” he said.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “Apparently Kuami Eugene already knew me and liked me. He said he used to listen to me while he was in Secondary School and had since then been following my musical journey.”



He explained that “Kuami Eugene’s excitement when he heard I was now in the industry and wanted to do a song with him made him say ‘Biibi Besi’. I liked it when I heard it so we decided to keep that as the title of the song”.



Kwame Yogot shared that, they met immediately and put the song together and the rest is history.