Kwame Dzokoto speaks about GH¢800,000 allegedly given to him by Mahama in 2016

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor, radio and TV personality Kwame Dzokoto has denied claims that the former president, John Dramani Mahama of Ghana gave him GH¢800,000 for 2016 campaign.



There were reports that suggested that the radio personality was given GH¢800,000 for the 2016 campaign but rather he saved the money and that led to his failure to clinch the seat.



But speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in an interview, Dzokoto was shocked by the reports indicating that “then John Dramani Mahama is rich."



He said John Dramani Mahama paid specific attention to him because he wanted to see what will happen and wanted the people of Tarkwa-Nsuem to see him as a serious politician.



“The man was particular about me because he wished people will see the political side of me. And that is why people think he was pushing in a lot. My mother was even shocked and worried for me because she realized I was using my own money to sponsor my campaign,” he said.



He acknowledged that “friends came to help but whatever you do, you will spend some of your private funds in supporting your campaign.”



Apart from this, he said one thing that broke him was claims of him sleeping with the women organizer for the constituency.



Dzokoto said because of the election, he became very close to the women organizer for the constituency and always moved with her so people suspected they were having an affair and the opposition NPP took it up and spread the falsehood to give him a bad name.