Kwame Dzokoto’s eating style at food joints inspired me – SDK Dele

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian comedian, SDK Dele born Sadik Sulley has honoured and lauded veteran comic actor, Kwame Dzokoto for being a pioneer in the creative arts industry.



According to the content creator and skits maker, his senior, Kwame Dzokoto who was popular for the ‘Edziban’ television show deserves respect for starting way back.



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show, SDK Dele told Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that Kwame Dzokoto inspired him to venture into eating to advertise for food joints.



He said “With the social media comparison to Kwame Dzokoto, he is also an inspiration because he was the one who started with this food thing and eating, besides he’s a big man.



“He started way back that is a long time ago so I always give him his due honour because he’s the originator so when I see comments I feel we should give him the due respect,” he added on the show.



“You know that Kwame Dzokoto started way back before social media was a thing but he started on television and had viewers all over the country so big respect to Uncle Kwame Dzokoto,” SDK revealed.