Kwame A Plus exposes fraudsters

Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus has warned the public about how some fraudulent people are using the identity of actress, Nana Ama McBrown to scam oblivious citizens.



In a post that was shared by the outspoken activist on Facebook on April 30, 2022, he warned Ghanaians to be careful of some fraudulent people who have succeeded in registering a number under the name of the actress.



“These criminals have managed to register a mobile money number in Nana Ama McBrown’s name and are using it to scam people.



“They have put out an advert inviting business owners to contact them for paid adverts. If you contact them, they will tell you how much they charge and ask you to send the money to this number. Dey guard,” he shared.



The post shared by A Plus was accompanied by two screenshots of an unidentified person who had an encounter with these scammers.



Details of the screenshot requested the victim to send an amount of money to the number registered in the actress’s name.



However, when the victim requested some sort of confirmation to know the money was indeed going to Nana Ama McBrown, the scammer lashed out suggesting she was a busy person.



