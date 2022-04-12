‘Kwaku the Traveler’ is a well-written song - Ivan Quashigah praises

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Black Sherif releases ‘Kwaku the Traveler’



Black Sherif's 'Kwaku the Traveler' hits one million views on YouTube



Black Sherif becomes global sensation



Ghanaian film producer, Ivan Quashigah, has showered praises on the young sensational artiste, Black Sherif, after he released his “Kwaku The Traveler” hit song.



In a report that was shared by asaaseradio.com, the creative director asserted that Black Sherif is on his top list despite his love for Bob Marley’s lyrics and music arrangement.



“I listen to current musicians. This morning, I was listening to ‘Kwaku The Traveler’ so I took my time to go online and check the lyrics to understand what he was saying. I think it was quite well written, it’s a good song,” the CEO of Farmhouse Productions said.



Meanwhile, Blacko topped Twitter trends when he released the song, ‘Kwaku the Traveler' after he gave Ghanaians a taste of it at the 3Music Awards on March 26, 2022.



Currently, he has surpassed over a million views on YouTube with countless comments praising the artiste for his musical prowess.



The new single by the artiste unfolded a sequential storytelling technique that he did not present in Twi this time around like he would have done in many of his other songs.



With a blend of unique styles lyrically flowing in English, the artiste shocked many social media users with over his lyrical prowess in the English language.



Black Sherif is a Ghanaian musician and performer from Konongo, Ghana. He is well known for his song, Second Sermon, which featured Burna Boy of Nigeria in its remix.