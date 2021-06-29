Kwaku Zyme thrills fans with his new song 'Jealousy'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

The multi-talented musician, rapper and producer, Kwaku Zyme, has released an awesome piece of music.



He titled this one "Jealousy". Kwaku produced the piece all by himself.



The songwriter, musician, keyboardist, and master of bass guitar after dropping several lovely songs, has added a record some music enthusiasts say would be a mind-rocking song.



"Jealousy" is a love song that talks about the faithfulness or loyalty of a girl who despite all the odds, remains with her man or boyfriend.



To give life to the tip-top music, Kwaku Zyme has released a video to match. The video was directed by renowned music video director, KP Selorm.



Kwaku Zyme also has to his credit songs like, "Edey ur Der", "Anything Anthing", "Gyeme Taata" and "Solemo Oha Me", a song which features Kofi Mole.



Watch the official video of Jealousy below:

