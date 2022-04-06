Kwaku Manu crack ribs whilst speaking French at birthday celebration of twinsdntbeg

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was a night filled with art as twin bloggers, “twinsdntbeg” celebrated their birthday in a grand style with an art exhibition at the premises of the French Embassy in Accra on Sunday 3rd, April 2022.



Several celebrities and high profile dignitaries such as the 2nd lady, Samira Bawumia, France Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Anne Sophie Ave, Renowned Business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as “Freedom” and a host of others were present to celebrate with the hard-working twins.



At the night, there were displays of artworks and paintings on canvas for sale.

Music and comedy were in full force also, as the likes of Bisa Kdei, Kidi, Yaw Tog, Camidoh and others graced the microphone with their hit tracks.



Actor and comedian, Kwaku Manu as usual of him delivered a vintage hilarious joke when he attempted to speak french as well as shared his experience on his recent trip to France.



