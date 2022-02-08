Kwaisey Pee chases Rex Omar over unpaid royalties

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Highlife singer, songwriter and producer Kawsi Poku Addae better known in show biz as Kwaisey Pee has hinted he is going to chase Chairman of Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) Rex Omar for his share of the royalties the organization paid to musicians recently.



Rex Owusu Marfo popularly known as Rex Omar in an earlier interview hinted that “Shatta Wale is getting the highest share of the money”.



Meanwhile, after distributing the said money in the early days of 2022, Rex Omar came out saying some artistes got as high as GHC 30,000



Other musicians like Kwasey Pee claim they have not gotten his share of the music cake therefore his decision is to chase Rex Omar for it.



When asked in an interview on TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGH.com if he has received his share this year, Kwaisey Pee answered ‘no’ indicating that he is going to call Rex Omar right away to ask for his part.



“I remember I got some in December last year, but since you have prompted me on that I will call him to ask about it. I will call and ask for mine”, Kwaisey Pee told Agyemang Prempeh on the show “The Legends”.