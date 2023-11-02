Kwadwo Wood is not Fameye’s manager - Management clarifies, dissociates itself from comment

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

In response to recent comments made by an individual named Kwadwo Wood regarding the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Fameye's management has issued a press release to set the record straight and dissociate Fameye from the controversy.



In a video making rounds on social media one Kwadwo Wood made some allegations about Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries.



Wood accused Gaisie of being a fake prophet, describing him as a "thief" who accumulates wealth through questionable prophetic practices.



He also alleged that Gaisie suffers from bipolar disorder, making his statements unreliable.



Wood further claimed that Gaisie's prophecies do not come true and even suggested that Gaisie's junior pastor asked for a bribe to cancel a death prophecy concerning Fameye.



Wood then threatened to reveal a secret about Gaisie if provoked further.



Addressing the issue in a statement released Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Fameye's management emphasized that Mr. Kwadwo Wood’s identification as the manager of the musician is false.



The release made it clear that Mr. Wood's comments were of a personal nature and should not be interpreted as the views or statements of Fameye.



Fameye's management thus encouraged the public, the media, and all concerned parties to disregard Wood's comments as they did not reflect the official position of the Fameye brand.



