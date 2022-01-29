Kwadwo Sheldon threatens to beat Kobby Kyei and this is why

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Popular Ghanaian blogger cum YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has vowed to drastically deal with his colleague, Kobby Kyei anywhere they cross paths.



The ‘Yawa of the Day’ presenter, intends to beat Kobby Kyei for alleging that Ghanaian bloggers do not promote Ghana in a positive light.



Earlier in an interview with GBC, Kobby Kyei claimed that blogging nowadays is seen as an opportunity to make money and a medium to attack other people’s personalities to gain more followers.



He stated that most Ghanaian bloggers only resort to misleading headlines just to create chaos amongst celebrities while pulling more traffic to their websites.



But Sheldon does not only disagree with Kobby’s assertion, he has also threatened to fight him anywhere they meet.



“Anywhere I meet Kobby Kyei I’ll deal with him drastically. This year 2022, I won’t condone any nonsense. I won’t just sit on social media to address issues. I’ll go physical with anyone who wants to fool around with me.



"Everybody is a hypocrite in this industry. They are all kissing ass and stuff. I’m the only one with a fair judgment among bloggers in this industry.



"Just ask anybody what they make of what Kobby Kyei said and they’ll tell you that it’s not cool. I am going to step on his neck. I hate it when people are always being critical. Why does he always say that Ghanaian bloggers always do negative stories? How?” he stated in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on KingdomFM.



