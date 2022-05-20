Kwadwo Obeng Barima releases 'Cocoa' from his new project

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: Ebo Sarfo, Contributor

Highly talented Ghanaian artiste and songwriter Kwadwo Obeng Barima (KOB), has released his highly-anticipated song dubbed 'Cocoa' from his new project .



The song was released on Friday, May 20, 2022 on Peace FM fans couldn't hide great joy after listening to the song for the first time.



KOB's new song 'Cocoa' highlights the essence of people to working very hard, in order to attain a greater success without indulging in any negative acts that will bring shame and regrets to themselves at their old age.



Although many know Kwadwo Obeng Barima as a Gospel Musician, this new song 'Cocoa' has a blend of hilife and gospel with great lyrics behind it.



The song was officially aired on Peace FM Drive Show with Odiahenkan Yeboah at 4pm sharp on the release date.



The song is now ready on all on all his digital platforms via YouTube, Audiomck, iTunes and others.



'Cocoa' was produced by Papa Owura, and the song has already received positive reviews.



Kwadwo Obeng Barima has a number of amazing songs and great collaborations with other top notch gospel musicians such as Aseda, featuring Yaw Sarpong and Mark Anim Wirekyi, OJ, and host of other great songs.