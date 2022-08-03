You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 03Article 1595492

Music of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: nydjlive.com

Kwad shifts the 'Energy' with his latest single

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

Kwad is used to dancing magnificently on the thin line that separates two distinct cultures without missing a step. Born Christopher Oppong in Accra, Ghana - Kwad moved to Boston, Massachusetts in high school and took with him a love of music. Though he didn’t start making music until he was 18, his love for music served as a bridge between American and African cultures.

Just like a perfect blend between Highlife, Afrobeats, Hip-Hop & Dancehall, Kwad represents the best versions of both cultures. The rapper/singer’s music is colourful, soothing, honest and confident. Nowhere is this more evident than on his latest single ‘Energy’.

‘Energy’ is a bouncy mid-tempo tune that sneaks up on you slowly. The opening bells lure you in and the drums hold your body in a trance forcing it to move in sync with the rhythm. Kwad enters the song with a sexy baritone belting “she a bad mankiller, she got me on the road I’m a dealer”.

Kwad’s verse sits comfortably between rapping and singing melody-driven yet lyrical. His mood and demeanour is complemented by Miochido, the featured co-star, whose soft crooning can only be described as sultry.

‘Energy’ is the perfect backdrop for a night of sensual dancing under low lights with a strong drink in hand.

The production on ‘Energy’ is the blend between Afrobeats, R&B and Island vibes that lovers of the UK scene have become accustomed to from acts like J Hus, NSG and Kojo Funds.

Kwad lists Travis Scott & Wizkid amongst his influences.

‘Energy’ is now available to stream/purchase on all digital music platforms.


