Kwabena Kwabena to perform at ‘Popular But Broke’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: Ricky Tenneson, Contributor

After the surprise announcement of beloved comic actor Clemento Suarez as the toastmaster for the 'Popular But Broke' comedy special, organizers have now announced that contemporary highlife ace Kwabena Kwabena will also be performing.



Many more surprise announcements are expected leading up to the main event according to organizers, but you can we be any more excited at this rate.



After selling out the national theatre in just eight days, excitement is already at a fever high pitch for Ghana’s first all-star comedy night. And now to double the thrill, we have been told that billed to perform is a crooner so good they named him twice.



Kwabena Kwabena is not only set apart by his unique vocal range and timeless songs, but has a special ability to sweep across different demographics with his music. Billed to stand up at the 'Popular But Broke' special are Fritz Baffour, Mikki Osei Berko, DKB and headline act OB Amponsah.



The quartet represent four distinct generations of comedy royalty, making Kwabena Kwabena perhaps the only man qualified to entertain the diversified audience demographic expected.



The 'Popular But Broke' comedy special is set for the night of December 11 at the National Theatre.