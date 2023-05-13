Kwabena Kwabena’s fashion designer replies critics of his VGMA outfit

Fashion of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena became the talk of the town after the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for his look at this year's show.



He was heavily criticized for his attire by a section of the public.



His critics argued that his outfit was more feminine.



When the ‘Tokro’ singer appeared on the red carpet, he credited Kojo Boadi Ghana as the brain behind his look.



Amid the criticism targeted at the popular musician, ZionFelix has spoken with the designer.



During their discussion, the designer said there was nothing wrong with Kwabena’s outfit adding that it was not feminine.



The designer asserted that it is only those who are not knowledgeable when it comes to fashion that would have issues with the entire look.



