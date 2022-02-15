Kwabena Kwabena details why his marriages failed

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician, Kwabena Kwabena has disclosed what informed his thoughts to marry after experiencing two failed marriages with a revelation that his marriages were unsuccessful because he was not old enough.



“I was too young; I had a whole career ahead of me. I had to know what my whole career actually entailed in my life before I choose a partner who can help me make my dreams come true,” he said in an interview with Delay.



According to the award-wining artiste, his only regret after separating from his ex-wives was the fact that people involved in his marriage were hurt in the divorce process.



“So many things played a role at that time and I wouldn't want to delve into that. I don't have any regrets but my only regret is that so many people were hurt and involved. Because the last thing I want to do is make anybody feel hurt but then it happens,” he added.



Even though love frowned on the artiste, he has revealed his intentions to marry again after encountering two solid divorces.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2018, Kwabena Kwabena stated in an interview with Bola Ray that he is scared to be in a new relationship after his first and second marriages crashed.