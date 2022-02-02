Kwabena Kwabena claims he isn’t defined by awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Ghanaian artiste, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has said he isn't defined by his achievements.



According to the highlife artiste in an interview on Starr FM, the impact his songs have on people and the testimonies he has heard are more important to him than receiving awards.



“I’m not that artiste who is defined by awards, it's not something that I think about when im creating, I think about the consumer.



“I think about the person I am going to feed, the consumer I am about to feed, that's more important to me. It's not about winning any award or something. I like what my songs are doing. I hear testimonies and that's fine,” he disclosed.



In November 2021, organizers of the prestigious Central Music Awards (CMA), Heritage Promotions, revealed that Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena would be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.



According to the organisers, the impact Kwabena Kwabena has made in the music industry is huge, hence the need for such an iconic figure and others like him to be awarded.



