Kwabena Boateng releases video of ‘Mabankese’ on birthday

Music of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: Francis Amissah

Ghanaian gospel singer-songwriter, Kwabena Boateng shares the video to his much-talked about song ‘Mabankese’ (My Strong Tower) right in time for his birthday which fell on Thursday, May 12.



‘Mabankese’ - which translates to “My strong tower” - is Kwabena Boateng’s next step in inspiring greater confidence in God. But beyond its upbeat feel is an accompanying Oluyinka Davids-directed video sure to get your eyes busy and hip is the word.



Kwabena Boateng’s new video comes flush with some cool-looking backdrops and lighting that make it fun to look at. There are also lots of faces on set, all of which are delightful in expressing their confidence in God.



Speaking more about his new song, Kwabena Boateng shared: “Mabankese (My Strong Tower) is meant to emphasize how great and dependable our God is. He is always there for us in our times of need which is why we need not look any further when things get rough”.



With Kwabena Boateng increasingly becoming an asset in Ghana’s gospel industry from his abode in the US, fans can without question expect lots of new releases from him with the freshness, quality and replay value of ‘Mabankese’ (My Strong Tower).



