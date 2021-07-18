You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 18Article 1311925

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Kurl Songx, Mr Drew perform 'Echoke'

Singers Mr Drew and Kurl Songx

It was a night full of fun and interesting moments when Kurl Songx joined Mr Drew on the stage at Paddies Pub and Lounge.

In a video captured by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ composer approached his former label mate during his performance.

The two performed ‘E Choke’, a song that featured Mr Drew and S3fa.

Kurl Songx parted ways with Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual Music some years ago.

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena among others were also spotted at the event.

Watch the video below:

