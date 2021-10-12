Kurdle Music brings great boost to Ghana music industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: David Donkor, Contributor

Ghanaian based in America Michael Kurdle-Armah has touched down in Ghana opening opportunities for Ghanaian music arts and fashionistas.



Michael Kurdle-Armah, an Entrepreneur, continues to set the pace in the world of music and fashion with his innovative ideas and initiatives.



The American-Ghanaian entrepreneur has a reputation for working with investors to develop highly profitable business concepts.



He has a rich experience as a business and artist manager and his passion for music led to his founding of Kurdle Music Record Label with the aim to bring the dreams of young, talented acts to reality, guiding them through the process to ensure success as a musician.



The Kurdle Music has signed their first-ever artist, Perpetual Didier – a gospel musician – on a five-year contract and assured to sign more young talented artists in various music genres to streamline the Ghanaian music industry and place it on the world map.



She also received a cheque of $20000, a 3-bedroom house and a brand-new Hyundai Elantra as the new signee on the record label.



Kurdle Armah, the CEO of the Record Label, indicated the “signing was a complete management and promotion deal that aims to take the renowned gospel musician’s career to greater heights”.



With his great ideas, he has further been a freelance business idea and concept generator for numerous Hollywood productions, working with several stations in Los Angeles and Florida to create captivating programs that have massively increased viewership worldwide.



Kurdle-Armah also has a unique style that has made him a sought-after fashionista, popularly regarded as the “most fashionable Rasta man in Ghana” standing enviably tall in Ghana’s fashion landscape and known as a “slay king”.



He is a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with entrepreneurial prowess in fashion.