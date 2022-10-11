Kunta Kinte lost part of his memory – Flowking Stone on brother's health

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Hiplife musician Flowking Stone has been speaking about the health of his brother Kunta Kinte.



According to him, his brother's health challenge 'was not a joke' and it took a lot of intervention to revive him.



Flowking Stone, who was a member of the duo Bradez, was forced to go solo when his brother Kunta Kinte was hit by a stroke.



Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Stone said, the episode “was not a joke”.



"Kunta’s illness affected not just our singing career, but his holistic well-being," he added.



The ‘Go low' hitmaker disclosed that his brother “lost some part of his memory. He lost some parts of his writing skills and others.



“We wanted him to go at his own pace and not rush him to come back. We didn’t want the situation where he would be in an interview and cannot articulate properly."



Flowking Stone noted that the Bradez group is set for a great comeback and they would test the waters by releasing remixes of their hit songs.



