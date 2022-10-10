Kungfu movies inspired my hairstyle – Wanlov Kubolor

Entertainment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known as Wanlov the Kubolor, has revealed the inspiration behind his infamous haircut.



In an interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue - a new entertainment show on GhanaWeb TV, the controversial artiste articulated that, growing up he watched Shaolin movies which inspired his new style.



“I think Kungfu films inspired my look. At first, it was reggae songs with reggae music videos, so we used to do the rasta.



“Now, I remember that as I was a child I used to watch a lot of Shaolin Kungfu so I thought that I have to also do some of their hairstyles,” he said.



When asked which hairstyle will be next, Wanlov without hesitation mentioned that he wasn't sure explaining further that his current haircut was not for the trends.



“I am being partial. No, this hair hasn't trended anywhere, people are just seeing it as normal. It is not because of trending, else I would have changed it by now. I don't know which hairstyle is next, maybe full sakora,” he added.



Over the weekend, Wanlov attended the Abelefest which was organised by Gasmilla on October 8, 2022, at Alliance Francais in Accra, to connect with his fans.







