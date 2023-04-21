Kumi Guitar warns against dilution of Highlife music genre

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar, has voiced his opinion on why Ghanaian musicians and creatives are unable to maintain their relevance in the industry for an extended period of time.



In a Graphic Showbiz report, Kumi Guitar argued that Ghanaians lack the zeal to support artistes and are rather quick to talk down on their creativity.



He said, "We don’t cherish our own. In other parts of the world, talents are treasured and held in high esteem because they want the rest of the world to know they have valuable creatives, and that is why most times, these people feel they are better than us and continue to stay relevant for a long time."



Kumi Guitar further explained that the reason why artists in Ghana lose popularity over time is not that they are not working hard, but rather because the system and Ghanaians do not appreciate their talents.



He also highlighted that a Nigerian would never choose a Ghanaian musician over their own, while Ghanaians often choose others over their own, contributing to why Nigerian artists are always winning and making it big time.



He also compared how Nigerians protect their own, stating, "In Nigeria, if you talk about 2Face in a bad way, they will come after you, but here in Ghana, we have the likes of Agya Koo Nimo and other veterans, but we hardly mention and appreciate them."



Kumi Guitar pleaded with relevant parties to put in place support structures to recognise the work and provide some help for veteran creatives who have paid their dues to the creative sphere but are no longer actively engaged.



Kumi Guitar also expressed concern over how certain musicians were inventing their genre and calling it Afrobeats Highlife.



He believes this would only spell doom for Ghana's highlife music.



"What we are hearing lately is what some artistes call Afrobeats Highlife, and it’s even laughable. What are we trying to do to our highlife genre? We can’t take such a move. No! If we do, in the near future, the next generation may not even know anything about the real Ghanaian highlife. Our pacesetters defined highlife well and we must do all we can to preserve it for future generations," he said.



Kumi Guitar, who has been off the music scene for some time, intends to make a comeback with a single for his fans and music enthusiasts by the end of this month



