Kumi Guitar narrates how street boys robbed him in traffic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife musician, Kumi Guitar has revealed the new strategy adopted by street robbers who attack drivers in traffic.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, the singer narrated how he was distracted and robbed in traffic on Monday evening by some unknown men who posed as good samaritans.



He explained that the robbers who had spotted his mobile phone lying next to his gearbox devised a smart move in distracting him in order to pick his mobile phone from the passengers' side window which he had left open.



Kumi Guitar said “Street guys just picked my phone right now, I make wild. I was charging it, I placed it near the gear. My front glass on the passenger’s side was down. Right in the traffic, one guy came telling me that I had a flat tyre so I was distracted. I then became alarmed but just when I turned, I realized that my phone had been stolen. They took it from the charger, they had already left the scene."



Narrating his ordeal, he stated that the stolen phone contained some important documents.



“When you are in traffic, roll your glass up, I don’t want you to go through what I just experienced. Just be careful, roll it up and be safe. I have lost everything, my videos and voice notes. Bad day,” he advised.



He further noted that he had heard similar stories about such robberies but he fell for the trick.



Reacting to a comment by one of his followers who wrote "Sorry but Accra we dey oooh" he replied " ikr but edey pain ooo, cos I know that style but I was still beaten bro, mk we all dey on alert. Keep ur doors locked and windows rolled up when in traffic."



Watch the video below:









