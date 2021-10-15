Kumi Guitar escapes gory accident

Entertainment of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kumi Guitar has narrowly escaped a ghastly motor accident on Friday, October 15, 2021.



The accident reportedly occurred on the Nsawam-Accra stretch of the road after his saloon car collided with a tipper truck.



Although the Zylofon signee escaped unhurt, his car has been extremely damaged.



In a video shared online, Kumi guitar thanked God for his life whiles breaking news of the accident to his fans on social media.



He took to Instagram and shared photos and videos of the incident and captioned it;



“All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. Am still alive”



It can be recalled that the highlife singer was in the news recently after he made the decision to quit music completely.



The 'Brown Sugar' crooner in an interview on Showbiz Xtra on Happy FM suggested that his present condition and that of other musicians is nothing to write home about.





