Kumerican music did wonders for a lot of artistes - Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar, has disclosed that a lot of young artistes made it to the limelight during the Kumerican wave; adding that they have been able to keep the movement vibrant.



According to the 'Ekoso' hitmaker, Kumerican music is still alive and will continue to birth talented singers.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, he said: "Kumerica is doing wonders; so far it has made way for most of the artiste who wouldn't have got the chance, and it is still alive and thriving, that is why we are still here."



The rapper encouraged musicians to never stop producing songs for fans.



Kofi Jamar, who in December 2022 graced big shows, admitted that sometimes artistes get exhausted but keep it going just to entertain their cherished fans.



"We've got to keep it going. It only stops when you stop...we signed up for music so we have to endure it no matter the back-to-back performances. Regardless of how tired we feel sometimes. We get tired at times but we just have to push through. In 2023, I will be releasing bangers upon bangers," Kofi Jamar disclosed at the Freedom Wave Concert.





