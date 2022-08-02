Kumchacha recounts how indecent dressing by a female confused him while preaching

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: Justice Walker Junior

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has expressed distate at the indecent dressing of young ladies which he says torment some men of God.



According to him, a young lady's indecent exposure got him confused while he was on the pulpit preaching the word of God months ago.



“A young lady came to my church and she refused to sit at the back seat; she asked to be brought to the front. Her dressing was bad. Whiles I was preaching, she opened her legs wide like the motorway. Her private part was facing me. She wasn’t wearing an underwear. She knew the mindset with which she came to my church in such a style of dressing.



"I made the congregation stand for prayers, after the intervention to pray, she still sat down in the same bad style facing me with her private part. She then opened her private part like a bible to face me. I'm not blind, so, I watched it,” he recounted on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo.



Asked how he managed to flee from the temptation while on the pulpit preaching, he answered, “I had to end the service”.



Prophet Kumchacha was speaking on the topic: "Indecent style of dressing among young ladies".



He opined that massive education should be spearheaded to help bring an end to the bad ways of dressing which he says has become the norm in society these days.



