Kumchacha jabs pastors who sell water and anointing oil, calls them criminals

General overseer of the Heavens Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, AKA Kumchacha, has called pastors who sell anointing oil and water as well as force congregants to pay offertory as criminals.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kumchacha indicated that it is not Christlike to accept monies from Christians who want to be in the presence of God.



“Someone may be going through something, depressed, feeling suicidal, sickness and may have heard about a pastor or prophet for encouragement but he may not come because he needs to pay GH¢200 or GH¢500 as consultation fee,” he said.



Kumchacha added that pastors who force their congregants to pay high sums of money to the church are criminals and only extort from them.



“Such pastors are criminals. Offering money must be a voluntary act from the heart. The Bible says let them give according to what they have and want to give. Someone may want to give GH¢2,000 or 200 as an offering as long as they want to,” he stated.



He also spoke on the contribution towards the national cathedral, #fixthecountry demonstration set for August 4, among others.



