Kumchacha blasts Evangelist AKwasi Awuah, accuses him of hypocrisy

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Kumchacha has descended heavily on the General Overseer of Pillar of Zion Church International, Prophet Akwasi Awuah.



According Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, he has a bone to pick with Evangelist Awuah for who has named him as a false prophet.



Kumchacha in a rant tagged Evangelist Awauh as an ingrate who failed to come to the aide of late itinerant Kumasi based Evangelist Silioam Morgan who mentored him.



Evangelist Morgan died last week having battled cancer for over 13 years but according to Kumchacha, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah having benefited from the late evangelist as his mentee failed to assist him during his trying times.



“This same Akwasi Awuah says he won’t help a church member with money realized from his church,” Kumchacha fumed in an interview with Oman Channel.



Describing Evangelist Awuah as a hypocrite, Kumchacha said the evangelist has turned himself into a self-righteous individual who sees only himself to be a true man of God despite not being true to himself.



“He acts as if he will fly away when rapture comes. He acts as if he is the only righteous man of God in Ghana. Recently he insulted Archbishop Nicholas Duncan, Bishop Agyin-Asare as well as Prophet Owusu Bempah saying they are all not from God. He bastardised the act of deliverance but he was later seen delivering someone in his church,” Kumchacha said.



Amongst other accusations, Kumchacha further tagged the leader of Pillar of Zion as an envious person who feels jealous about the success of other pastors.



“When he started preaching, he said he will never open a church. Morgan said same and kept to his word. But for him when he started, he said he will never open a church but he has a church today. He used to accuse pastors with more than one car of being evil but today he has dozens of commercial buses and has amassed several properties,” he added.



