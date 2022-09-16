Kumawood struggled because producers sidelined key actors - Agya Koo

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Alex Kofi Adu, also known as Agya Koo, has stated emphatically that the downfall of the Kumawood movie industry was because producers benched key actors.



Speaking on AMBASSADOR TV, he mentioned that although the industry still struggles, he wouldn't say it has died out entirely.



“I will never say Kumawood movie industry has collapsed, but we are facing some challenges which can be solved easily.



“Those who were the key players in the industry were sidelined, and the majority of Ghanaians were unhappy when some of us were not working and were treated badly, so, they stopped watching Ghanaian movies,” he said.



After making the statement, he added that he was back in the game, although some producers are still doubting their comeback will do the movie industry any good.



“I’m back, including some actors who were sidelined. With teamwork, unity, and determination we will revive the industry. I can’t do it alone without the support of my colleagues. Though some Directors and Producers are still doubting the revival of the movie industry.



With optimism, the actor also assured Ghanaians that the industry was going to do better within the space of two years.



“I believe with unity, prayers, and determination, the Kumawood Movie Industry will bounce back within two years”, he assured.





ADA/BB