Kumawood stars call on Agya Koo to revamp the movie industry

Some Kumawood stars have called on legendary Ghanaian actor, Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, to use his influence in the movie industry and utilize the admiration and love Ghanaians have for him to revamp the movie industry.



Speaking as the spokesperson for the Kumawood stars, Oboi Siki acknowledged the contribution of Agya Koo to the Ghana movie industry, his role in the nurturing of many movie stars after him, and pleaded with Agya Koo to actively help revive the movie industry.



According to Oboi Siki, the new direction for the movie industry is the production of videos for YouTube.



He called on his colleagues’ actors and movie producers to include Agya Koo in their movies so Ghanaians would begin to patronize their movies.



“Now, YouTube is the way forward. If you produce the normal part 1 and part 2 movies, who is going to buy them? But now, YouTube is selling. So, the best thing for us to do is to bring onboard the King Kong of the Ghana movie industry and ensure that the Ghana movie industry is resurrected on YouTube through him,” he said.



Oboi Siki made these assertions at a brief meeting held between the Kumawood actors and Agya Koo after the funeral of the late Kumawood actor, Tutu.



Oboi Siki also mocked movie producers and executives who exploited actors and robbed them of their royalties.



He said, “We prayed to God about how we were used unfairly by movie producers and marketers at Kejetia, and by the grace of God, he has given us YouTube to fend for ourselves, we must ensure it works.”



