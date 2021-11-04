Kumawood’s Lilwin to contest presidency as independent candidate

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

The popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has declared his presidential bid but revealed that he will contest as an independent candidate.



The versatile Kumawood Actor believes his dream of becoming President of Ghana will surely come to pass.



Speaking on Kumasi based Angel Fm Drive Time Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, LilWin explained that “When I was an actor, I didn’t know I can become a musician. Now I have more hit songs which Ghanaians used to entertain themselves and I’m now a footballer too playing for New Edubiase FC”. He disclosed



“God gave me so many talents and as time goes on Ghanaians will understand me. I have the ambition to become president of Ghana which I know even my family will not agree or understand me but all those who doubt me should pray for long life to witness me swearing-in as President of Ghana” Lilwin expressed optimism.



“I will not contest in the ticket of NPP or NDC but I will contest as an independent candidate. When I win the election as an independent candidate, Ghanaians will know God works in mysterious ways because it will be difficult for an Independent candidate to win as President while NDC and NPP are there but I will shock the world”



Lilwin explained “When I get to 50 or 60 years, I will contest the election as an independent candidate, I will lose my first contest but the second contest I will win. God has revealed it to me already and no man can turn it down.