Kumawood producers are broke

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Kumawood movie actor Michael Afrane has revealed that the producers of Kumawood movies are currently broke, the reason for the collapse of the industries.



Speaking on Anigye Fie with Papa Kumasi on Royal Television last weekend on why the industry is down, the former Member of Parliament aspirant said the producers currently are unable to even contribute towards funerals of bereaved members in the industry, let alone getting capital to produce quality movies.



"It's a financial problem, and the government is not investing in the industry, so all the movie producers who were then producing movies are now broke and can't even afford to contribute towards funerals, and they always fight on their platform over dues".



However, there are other schools of thought who have blamed the near-collapse of the local movie industry on foreign telenovelas, which have taken over the screens of Ghanaian television stations.



Many industry players have expressed worries and concerns about the current state of the Kumawood movie industry, which sometimes was a delight to watch and was producing many quality movies.