Kumawood actor Tameawu makes waves with Youtube skits

Movies of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: Akua Asaa, Contributor

Desmond Akwasi Oduro aka ‘Tameawu’ was born and raised in Kumasi. He is a businessman who started acting in 2013/14 and left acting to focus on his business as a “car dealer” in 2015. He returned in 2018/19 by producing his series on Youtube which is currently making waves on social media



The young Actor is an embodiment of talent and creativity. Watching him act will make one appreciate the gifts of men given to them by God/the gods. He is a dynamic actor and can switch between roles with no or a little effort and still execute skillfully. He has the natural flair and doesn’t need to force for his talent to be known.



He went from playing supporting roles to lead roles and now producing his series and skits for Youtube under his 80 The Plug Production. He played supporting roles in Zion Train Production’s Yantah, Asem Mpe Nipa, and many TV dramas. He played a lead role in Odasani and the captivating series yet to hit your TV screens “Dufie”.



The way he uses sarcasm and humor to make serious incidents that took place in the entertainment industry appear lighter is top-notch. In the latest edition of his series “Wo yefo Ben Wo” Episode 7, he bragged about how he used juju on musicians and other personalities so they will fall in trouble:



“I made Cecilia Marfo mistakenly said “wo nan noaaa” during a prayer section which became a trend. I also told Shatta Wale to publish fake news that he has been shot, I wanted him to end up in prison.



"I also whispered to Medikal to go and bail Shatta and he was also arrested for brandishing a gun on social media. I again whispered to Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to stay silent, they shouldn't post anything on Facebook to avoid attacks from the public.”



He prides himself in causing confusion among other controversial personalities in his skits.



“I am also the one who whispered to Nana Agradaa to piss Owusu Bempah off so that he would lay his hands on her and ends up in jail. I also turned Kennedy against pastors, when people are fighting then am happy.”



