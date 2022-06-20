Kumawood actor Paa George intends to do these things before dying

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Kumawood actor targets 96 years lifespan



Popular Kumawood actor, Paa George, has listed some interesting activities he intends to embark on, two years before his death.



The 85-year-old actor who has prayed to God for a 96-year-old lifespan said at age 94, he would resort to sleeping and living his life to the fullest.



Paa George who made these comments in an interview with TV XYZ added that he intends to have lots of sex with his wife.



“I know that I’m definitely going to die. I asked for only 96 years on earth. I told God not to add anything to that duration. I must go and rest. I’m 85 years now, so it’s left with only 11 years for me to die.



"Two years before I die, I’ll enjoy myself. I’ll sleep and sleep and sleep till sleep gets tired of me. I'll stretch my legs in bed because I may not get that opportunity when I get. Just as your mind tells you. My wife is still alive, and you know what I’ll do with her in our bedroom, knowing that I’m dying soon. Anyway, it’s none of your business. You’re too inquisitive," Paa George stated.



One can recall that sometime in October 2021, Paa George’s colleague, Oboy Siki, also established that he wants to die while having sexual intercourse with a woman.



He said, of all the many ways people die, he prefers that his last moments on earth will rather be spent in the arms of a woman.



“I won’t retire before I die. I’ll die whiles in active profession. As soon as I’m 70 years, I’ll have to go. I don’t want to die weak and feeble. I don’t want a situation whereby I’ll be 80 and struck with a chronic illness or bedridden. I want to die peaceful or maybe in my sleep.



"But above all, I will love to die on top of a woman. I want to set that particular record for people to know the kind of person I am. I want to be remembered for my sexual prowess when I die one day,” he stated.