Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor reported dead



MP mourns late actor



Tributes pour in for late actor



Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has paid tribute to late Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu, who has been confirmed dead by colleagues in the movie industry.



Tutu was famed for his role in action movies and appearances in the comedy skits of actor Ras Nene.



The devastating news has witnessed tons of filmmakers and fans sending in their tributes to the actor who is reported to have passed away after a short illness.



Read the MP's message on the passing of Tutu



SAD DAY FOR OLD TAFO



It is with a throbbing heart that I speak about the departure of Tutu.

He was a man of many characters. A man who gave hope to communities. A man who became a father, a brother, and a friend to all.



My personal encounter with him through my early days till today has shaped me in many ways I can neither thank him enough nor sing his praise.



I wish you would have lived to see all the great things Old Tafo was about to accomplish which we started together.



I wish you didn't leave so early breaking the entire Old Tafo constituency.

But who am I to rescue you from the icy hands of death.



How will Dr Likee feel now? Tutu, this isn't fair to us.



Rest well, old friend and brother.



Old Tafo will forever remember you.



Hon Vincent Ekow Assafuah



Member of Parliament



Old Tafo





